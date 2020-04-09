Mnuchin Gives Opinion When Economy Can Reopen

Global  

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked about when he feels the economy will be ready to open.

In a chat with CNBC's Jim Kramer Mnuchin said the US economy could reopen in May.

That is, Mnuchin said, if President Donald Trump decides the public health crisis is under control.

Cramer asked Mnuchin if "we could be open for business in the month of May," the secretary responded, "I do." "As soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that it will likely take longer for New York to reopen.

Business Insider reports that New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States.

