Coronavirus: Centre okays Rs.15000 Cr fully funded emergency health package for states | Oneindia

WITH AN AIM TO STRENGTHEN NATIONAL AND STATE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT ON THURSDAY APPROVED A 100 PER CENT CENTRALLY FUNDED PACKAGE OF RS 15,000 CRORE FOR STATES AND UNION TERRITORIES.

THE PROJECT NAMED ’INDIA COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND HEALTH SYSTEM PREPAREDNESS PACKAGE' WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN THREE PHASES FROM JANUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2024.

DELHI GOVERNMENT HAS COME UP WITH A TERM FOR ITS STRATEGY TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS - OPERATION SHIELD.

AS PER THE GOVERNMENT STRATEGY, SHIELD STANDS FOR SEALING, HOME QUARANTINE, ISOLATION AND TRACING, ESSENTIAL SUPPLY, LOCAL SANITATION AND DOOR-TO-DOOR CHECKS.

79 MORE COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES REPORTED IN MUMBAI TODAY, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE CITY TO 775.

UTHORITIES DECIDED TO TIGHTEN RESTRICTIONS IN 21 HOTSPOTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) IN MUMBAI ON THURSDAY, A DAY AFTER UTTAR PRADESH AND DELHI ADOPTED A SIMILAR APPROACH TO CONTAIN THE FAST-SPREADING VIRAL INFECTION and more news #COVID19