A Quick and Easy Recipe Anyone Can Make at Home

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:41s - Published
A Quick and Easy Recipe Anyone Can Make at Home

A Quick and Easy Recipe Anyone Can Make at Home

If you’re looking for a super simple, inexpensive and tasty recipe for the whole family, Tyler Mader has you covered!

He's sharing his Mader family favorite “Spring Ramen Slaw Salad with Grilled Chicken Tenders” with us!

He demonstrates how to mix up all the ingredients and homemade dressing for a quick and easy meal!

Ingredients listed below: 2 packages of Ramen noodles (flavor of your choice) + sauce packets that come inside Grilled chicken tenders 1 bag of broccoli slaw 2/3 cup canola oil 1/3 cup white wine vinegar 3/4 cup white sugar

