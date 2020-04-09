OC Considers Order On Face Coverings, Reports 2 More Deaths Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 hours ago OC Considers Order On Face Coverings, Reports 2 More Deaths Orange County officials reported another 91 cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday and two more virus-related deaths as officials awaited guidance from the chief health officer about mandatory face coverings for public-facing non-medical essential employees. Katie Johnston reports. 0

