Boris Johnson getting better as UK economy seeks lifeline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting better in intensive care, where he is battling COVID-19.

His culture minister said Thursday (April 9) he was, quote, "stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff." The 55-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) and has spent three nights in emergency care, but he has not been put on a ventilator.

His stand-in, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, faces two main challenges.

One is reviewing Britain's stringent lockdown at an emergency COBRA meeting.

No decision was expected Thursday, but the mayor of London and other senior officials say the measures will stay in place as Britain enters what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak, with deaths expected to rise over the coming Easter weekend.

The head of Britain's National Health Service among many saying social distancing must go on, though the number of new infections and hospital admissions may be starting to flatten.

Hopes of the coronavirus crisis nearing a peak boosted Britain's stock markets.

Also on the government's plate: How to finance a vast increase in spending to support a shuttered economy.

The world's fifth-largest economy is facing what could be the worst economic hit since World War Two.

The Bank of England has agreed to expand the government's overdraft, temporarily financing government borrowing if the funds can't be raised on the debt market.

The last time that happened was during the financial crisis of 2008.

The government has made historic spending and tax-cut pledges to try to shield companies and workers from what could be the biggest downturn in more than a century, ramping up borrowing plans by tens of billions of pounds.

UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to more than 7,000 as of two days ago.