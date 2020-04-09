Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson getting better as UK economy seeks lifeline

Boris Johnson getting better as UK economy seeks lifeline

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Boris Johnson getting better as UK economy seeks lifeline

Boris Johnson getting better as UK economy seeks lifeline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health is improving in intensive care, where he is being treated for COVID-19.

On the government's plate in his absence - a review of lockdown measures, and a colossal overdraft.

Lucy Fielder reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Boris Johnson getting better as UK economy seeks lifeline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting better in intensive care, where he is battling COVID-19.

His culture minister said Thursday (April 9) he was, quote, "stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff." The 55-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) and has spent three nights in emergency care, but he has not been put on a ventilator.

His stand-in, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, faces two main challenges.

One is reviewing Britain's stringent lockdown at an emergency COBRA meeting.

No decision was expected Thursday, but the mayor of London and other senior officials say the measures will stay in place as Britain enters what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak, with deaths expected to rise over the coming Easter weekend.

The head of Britain's National Health Service among many saying social distancing must go on, though the number of new infections and hospital admissions may be starting to flatten.

Hopes of the coronavirus crisis nearing a peak boosted Britain's stock markets.

Also on the government's plate: How to finance a vast increase in spending to support a shuttered economy.

The world's fifth-largest economy is facing what could be the worst economic hit since World War Two.

The Bank of England has agreed to expand the government's overdraft, temporarily financing government borrowing if the funds can't be raised on the debt market.

The last time that happened was during the financial crisis of 2008.

The government has made historic spending and tax-cut pledges to try to shield companies and workers from what could be the biggest downturn in more than a century, ramping up borrowing plans by tens of billions of pounds.

UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to more than 7,000 as of two days ago.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

claudiaflor31

Claudia Flores Giovanniello RT @DailyMailUK: Boris Johnson is making 'positive steps forward' in his recovery from coronavirus says stand-in leader Dominic Raab https:… 1 minute ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Boris Johnson is making 'positive steps forward' in his recovery from coronavirus says stand-in leader Dominic Raab https://t.co/b6cyz4mPIJ 6 minutes ago

Taino626Rivera

Edward Rivera GOD BLESS BORIS JOHNSON!! I HOPE THAT HE IS GETTING BETTER AND WISH HIM A FULL RECOVERY. AMEN!!! 7 minutes ago

AndreaWoo

Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 British PM Boris Johnson remains in ICU, "continues to improve" https://t.co/hPycUKZR3e 7 minutes ago

primeviewtvzw

PrimeView TV UK PM Johnson improving but still in intensive care in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a good night… https://t.co/kWNDPs9rN3 19 minutes ago

sertech20

David1962 RT @jimboTscotland: Another 81 people died yesterday in Scotland but all @Jackson_Carlaw in his opening remark can say is hope boris johns… 24 minutes ago

andy64410137

Andy RT @YorkshireLady3: BREAKING NEWS https://t.co/P455sVD2xl 27 minutes ago

chelsearust

chelsearust RT @ShemTaborCFC: Great to hear about Boris Johnson getting better every day. Very promising. Get well soon @BorisJohnson!! https://t.co/2n… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.