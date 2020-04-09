Global  

Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

In trading on Thursday, railroads shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.7%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Kansas City Southern, off about 2.2% and shares of Canadian National Railway off about 0.6% on the day.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Magnachip Semiconductor, trading lower by about 4.6% and GSI Technology, trading lower by about 3.4%.




