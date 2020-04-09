George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief Efforts George and Amal Clooney now join the growing list of Hollywood notables making generous donations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to 'Deadline,' the Clooneys donated to six different causes in the name of COVID-19 relief.

They donated $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television home, the SAG-AFRA Fund and the Los Angeles Mayor Fund.

The couple also provided $300,000 to the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardy region of Italy and Britain's National Health Service.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 395,000 confirmed cases across the United States, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.