Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief Efforts

George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief Efforts

George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief Efforts

George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief Efforts George and Amal Clooney now join the growing list of Hollywood notables making generous donations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to 'Deadline,' the Clooneys donated to six different causes in the name of COVID-19 relief.

They donated $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television home, the SAG-AFRA Fund and the Los Angeles Mayor Fund.

The couple also provided $300,000 to the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardy region of Italy and Britain's National Health Service.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 395,000 confirmed cases across the United States, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.