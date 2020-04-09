South Africa's homeless unhappy with housing facilities during coronavirus pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Some of the residents at a housing facility in Cape Town for homeless people are complaining about the living conditions.

Tents have been set up on a sports field in the country's capital and are providing shelter and meals to the homeless.

Some residents claim they were brought to the facility under false pretences, facilities are not well equipped and that they are not being allowed to be in contact with their families.

This footage was filmed on April 9.

