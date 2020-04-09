Miley Cyrus called stylist for tips on trimming her own hair Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published 2 days ago Miley Cyrus called stylist for tips on trimming her own hair Miley Cyrus FaceTimed her hairstylist for tips on cutting her own hair, after she recently made a mistaking in trimming her own bangs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this