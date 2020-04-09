Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Give Away $1,000 Per Hour to Families

Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Give Away $1,000 Per Hour to Families

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Give Away $1,000 Per Hour to Families

Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Give Away $1,000 Per Hour to Families

Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Give Away $1,000 Per Hour to Families Cardi B announced on Wednesday that she and the fashion line will be giving away a total of $1 million through May 20.

The Fashion Nova Cares initiative plans to help out families in need that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram To qualify, people need to visit fashionnova.com/cares and share their story.

24 people will be chosen for the $1,000 gift each day through May 20.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.