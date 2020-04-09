Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Give Away $1,000 Per Hour to Families Cardi B announced on Wednesday that she and the fashion line will be giving away a total of $1 million through May 20.

The Fashion Nova Cares initiative plans to help out families in need that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram To qualify, people need to visit fashionnova.com/cares and share their story.

24 people will be chosen for the $1,000 gift each day through May 20.