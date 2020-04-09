In squash, piriformis syndrome is an injury to the hip that's often associated with the deceleration and lunging motions in the squash strokes.

Piriformis syndrome is characterized by a deep pain in the buttock, it can be on one side or on both.

Sometimes there will be pain radiating down the leg if the sciatic nerve is being impinged by the tight piriformis muscle or there may be pins and needles tingling down the leg as well.

In the inital stages, piriformis syndrome should be treated with the RICE philosophy or principle and that's in the first 24 to 48 hours.

It's important that the person see their physiotherapist or their physician to get an accurate diagnosis and rule out other problems like low back pain causing the problem.

But also to ensure that they're doing proper realignment exercises to help minimize the tension on the piriformis muscle and proper stretches and strengthening exercises to help as well decrease the tension on this deep buttock muscle.

Once again, the most important thing is to see a qualified physiotherapist and get an accurate diagnosis as to what type you have.