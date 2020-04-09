Global  

Watch Mother Dairy's message on milk supply amid Covid-19 lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Amid lockdown, Mother Dairy MD commented on Delhi-NCR milk supply.

Sangram Chaudhary said that demand had spiked after lockdown started.

He said demand for milk & allied products are returning to normal in NCR now.

Chaudhary said that Mother Dairy is making all efforts to ensure people don't suffer.

