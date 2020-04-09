Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Google Stadia Pro Now Has a 2-Month Free Trial The cloud gaming platform, 'Google Stadia,' launched in late 2019.

Any gamers who are still unsure about investing in the product now have a perfect reason to try it out.

The base-level version of Stadia is now free for users to download when they sign up with a Gmail address.

They still have to purchase titles that they want to own.

The offer also includes a two-month free trial for the Pro tier.

The trial includes access to 9 games: 'Destiny 2: The Collection,' 'GRID,' 'Gylt,' 'SteamWorld Dig 2,' 'SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech,' 'Serious Sam Collection,' 'Thumper,' 'Spitlings' and 'Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks).'

