Google Stadia Pro Now
Has a 2-Month Free Trial The cloud gaming platform,
'Google Stadia,' launched in late 2019.
Any gamers who are still unsure about
investing in the product now have a
perfect reason to try it out.
The base-level version of Stadia
is now free for users to download
when they sign up with a Gmail address.
They still have to purchase
titles that they want to own.
The offer also includes a two-month
free trial for the Pro tier.
The trial includes access to 9 games: 'Destiny 2: The Collection,' 'GRID,' 'Gylt,'
'SteamWorld Dig 2,' 'SteamWorld Quest: Hand of
Gilgamech,' 'Serious Sam Collection,' 'Thumper,'
'Spitlings' and 'Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks).'