Johnson's Boucaniere

Contacted my brother in indiana and we revamped our website so if you go to our website johnson's becoming here .com.

Now we have a fresh new website- we also got back on waiters stepped up for those folks they can't make it to our restaurant we are on waiter again and if you go to our website there is a way to rank- we are in the process of building our online store which i hope will be up and running.

In fairly soon and then obviously if you are and- on facebook instagram twitter we do regular feeds constantly throughout both the- above.

Those and those- social media outlets character with the brit and link- and don character they were so gracious to offer a free link to every customer that came in.

And it just warm people's hearts and i mean it's just part of a lot of the local folks coming together to really help out local restaurants- now last week also laurie made a little fudge squares and gave out bugs samples- for everybody.

So that was a you know a great thing- and it's just you know we also have a lot of local companies that are placing large orders- for their employees.

So i mean it's amazing how all the local companies have banded.

Together local businesses i mean we're all in this together and with thanks but all you are doing to get the word out and we thank you specially downtown development association downtown limited- they've been really morphed into- you know being a development you know and company that you know an organization that's really focused on.