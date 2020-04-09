Salesforce Is Working to Bring Another Load of Medical Supplies To the U.S. Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published 4 days ago Salesforce Is Working to Bring Another Load of Medical Supplies To the U.S. Salesforce and CEO Marc Benioff are working to bring more medical supplies to the U.S. Benioff says the company has already bought more than 50 million pieces of medical equipment, teaming up with Alibaba to deliver supplies to New York earlier this week to help healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus. 0

