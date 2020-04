JTM Plumbing Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:40s - Published now JTM Plumbing 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JTM Plumbing GRETNA...REMAINS OPEN.THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT HASLISTED PLUMBERSAS ESSENTIAL ANDARE FULLYOPERATING ON A24/7 BASIS.THE COMPANY CANTAKE CARE OF ANYPLUMBING ...DRAIN CLEANING...AND HEATING ANDAIR-CONDITIONINGISSUE FORRESIDENTIAL ORCOMMERCIALCUSTOMERS.DUE TO COVID-19...THEY'VE HAD LESSWORK WITHCOMMERCIALCONSTRUCTIONPROJECTS DUE TOTHE LIMIT OFPEOPLE.WITH MOREPEOPLE AT HOME...THEY'RE SEEING ANUPTICK INRESIDENTIAL CALLS.ESPECIALLY WITHTOILETS.6:02 - 6:20"THEY'RE NOT MADEFOR CONSTANT USELIKE WITH THESCHOOLS WITH THECOMMERCIAL FLUSHSYSTEMS THEREWHERE THEY CANHANDLE A BUNCHOF KIDS USINGTHEM ALL DAY ALLTHE TIME JUST OURPLUMBING SYSTEMSWERE MEANT FORPEOPLE TO NOT BETHERE FOR A GOODPORTION OF THEDAY AND NOT BEPUTTING THINGSDOWN THERE THATAREN'T SUPPOSEDTO BE DOWNTHERE."JON MILLER, VICEPRESIDENT OF THECOMPANY SAYS THEBEST THING IS FORPEOPLE TO ONLYFLUSH TOILETPAPER.5:29 - 5:44"THE BIGGEST THINGPEOPLE NEED TODO IS NOT FLUSHANYTHING THATDOES NOT NEED TOBE FLUSHED.FLUSHABLE WIPES,EVEN THOUGH THEYSAY FLUSHABLE ARENOT ACCEPTABLE INOUR SEWER SYSTEMAND STAY AWAYFROM THE NAPKINSAND PAPER TOWELSGETTING FLUSHED.IT SHOULD JUST BETOILET PAPER."THE COMPANYALREADYPRACTICEDEXTENSIVESANITARYPROCEDURES...2:16 - 2:42"FORTUNATELY WEWERE ALREADYKIND OF SET UP FORTHIS KIND OF THINGBECAUSE OF THENATURE OF THEBUSINESS WE HAVEA LOT OF BAD STUFFWE CAN GET INTO,HEPATITIS RUNSRAMPID IN THESEWER SYSTEM SOWE'RE VERYCAREFUL ABOUTTHAT SORT OFTHING.BUT WITH THECOVID-19, OURSERVICE GUYS ARETAKING THEIRTEMPERATUREBEFORE AND AFTERWORK JUST TOMONITORTHEMSELVES SOWE'RE NOT PUTTINGANYBODY IN A BADSITUATION."BUT NOW THEY'VEADDED A FEWSTEPS TO MAKE ANEXTRA EFFORT TOKEEP EMPLOYEESAND CUSTOMERSSAFE.THE STAFF ISWEARING GLOVESAND SCREENINGCALLS WITHCUSTOMERS TO ASKIF THERE ARE ANYPEOPLE WHO AREHIGH RISK.OWING MPTOMS. OR HAVEOTHER SPECIALNEEDS SO BOTHPARTIES CAN FEELCOMFORTABLE.AND FOR THOSEWHO MAY BEFACING FINANCIALCHALLENGES DUETO THE PANDEMIC...JTM PLUMBING WILLWORK WITH YOU.8:26 - 8:46"IF PEOPLE ARE OUTOF WORK HAVINGFINANCIALDIFFICULTIES, THATDOESN'T MEANTHEY DON'T HAVEPLUMBINGEMERGENCIES SOWE'RE GOING TOGET THE JOB DONEAND WE WILL MAKEOTHERARRANGEMENTSFOR WHEN THEYARE ABLE TO PAY.WE'RE DOING THATBY A CASE BY CASEBASIS SO WE CANMAKE SURE THATEVERYONE CANSTAY SANITARY."ONCE AGAIN...J-T-M PLUMBING ISBASED IN GRETNA.IT'S OPEN FORPLUMBING ...HEATING...AND AIRCONDITIONINGWORK 24 SEVEN.THEIR NUMBER ISON THE SCREEN.YOU CAN ALSO FINDTHEIR BUSINESSINFORMATION ONOUR WEBPAGE.WE HAVE A SPECIALSECTION CALLED...WE ARE OPENOMAHA.





