Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Cadbury Creme Eggs

Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Cadbury Creme Eggs

Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 32:44s - Published
Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Cadbury Creme Eggs

Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Cadbury Creme Eggs

Join pastry chef Claire Saffitz in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as she attempts to make gourmet Cadbury Creme Eggs.

These are the only eggs that rabbits are known to lay (at least that's what Cadbury commercials tell us).

However, Claire will try to make these Easter classics without the aid of a bunny.

Check out Claire's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csaffitz/ Filmed on 2/21

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.