Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City Parks, Trails Closed For Easter Sunday To Discourage Gatherings, Egg Hunts

City Parks, Trails Closed For Easter Sunday To Discourage Gatherings, Egg Hunts

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:46s - Published
City Parks, Trails Closed For Easter Sunday To Discourage Gatherings, Egg Hunts

City Parks, Trails Closed For Easter Sunday To Discourage Gatherings, Egg Hunts

Passover and Easter looked and felt very different this year due to social distancing.

Kara Finnstrom reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaggieCastel3

MAGGIE RT @cityofhenderson: The City of Henderson's parks and trails remain open for your use. We have closed sports courts and playgrounds to hel… 12 minutes ago

birdsofpaper

pumpkin spice impeachment 🎃 RT @DrSamiSchalk: State parks are closing here in Wisconsin. I’m afraid city parks & trails are next. Going for a drive & sitting by the wa… 37 minutes ago

cityofhenderson

City of Henderson The City of Henderson's parks and trails remain open for your use. We have closed sports courts and playgrounds to… https://t.co/B4ueXPBrte 39 minutes ago

183South

183 South All City of Austin parks and trails will be closed this evening through Monday morning to #slowthespread. This clos… https://t.co/Lg241mwRND 41 minutes ago

CTXMobility

Mobility Authority #ICYMI, all City of Austin and Williamson County parks, trails, and green spaces will be closed beginning this even… https://t.co/M4AxU1C4lI 42 minutes ago

cityofshoreview

City of Shoreview With the Stay At Home order extended, the community center and city hall will remain closed until May 4. Trails & p… https://t.co/6lzymHm8Kh 43 minutes ago

mellowjohnnys

mellowjohnnys All City of Austin parks and trails, including all Austin Public Works Urban Trails, will be closed this weekend to… https://t.co/31t1B4NTup 51 minutes ago

stefanrothe

Stefan Rothe RT @KXAN_News: Heads up, everyone. All Austin city parks, greenbelts, trails, etc. will be closed for Easter weekend starting April 9 https… 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.