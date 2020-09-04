On The Beat 4/9/20 - Homes by Frye on Villas at Wolfe Creek

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson, out on location with mr. kenny frye from villas of wolf creek.

How are you, bud?

Kenny frye: fine.

Troy: nice to see you again.

I want everyone to understand that we normally have you in the studio and we get to see pitches, but i wanted to come out and have a look at what it is that you've actually created.

Let's start off with how many lots have you done out here to begin with?

Kenny frye: it's 35 altogether.

Troy: 35 in total.

Kenny frye: yeah.

Troy: so that's 35 homes that are going to be built out here.

On what lots sizes?

Kenny frye: acre and a quarter to two and a half acres.

Troy: okay.

What are people's options when it comes to building a home?

Three bedroom, four bedroom, five bedroom.

Give me the plans.

Kenny frye: well, you can do a three bedroom, four bath or you can do a three bedroom, two bath.

Troy: okay.

Interesting.

Can we add more more bedrooms, four bedrooms, five bedrooms if need be?

Kenny frye: yeah.

We have some homes that are a four bedroom, four and a half bath.

Troy: that's a big house.

Kenny frye: yeah.

Troy: big house.

All right.

Now we talk about the house that we're in right now is the normal house that one would buy just off the plan, correct?

Kenny frye: yes.

Troy: but i want everyone to understand what the upgrades are and let's talk that through.

The kitchen we're sitting in right now is what you call, i don't like to use the word basic kitchen because there's nothing basic about this kitchen.

Kenny frye: no, it's a nice kitchen.

It's already got a lot of upgrades that you normally wouldn't get into the house, but we've got the self- closing doors and drawers.

But as far as upgrades you can upgrade to... you can go from electric stove to a gas stove.

Troy: oh, that's possible?

Kenny frye: yeah.

Troy: okay.

Kenny frye: and you can change all the appliances.

Troy: change the dishwashers, the microwave, all those sorts of things?

Kenny frye: yes.

Troy: and that's all something.

Do we do that at the beginning when we first chat?

Kenny frye: we need to know that because we have to run a gas line versus electric.

Troy: oh, of course.

And the sizing and things like that.

Kenny frye: yeah.

Troy: well, just looking over my shoulder, kenny, you can see what i call the family room or the lounge room, right?

Kenny frye: right.

Troy: okay, so, incredible fireplace.

You told me that there's several different colors or designs?

What?

Kenny frye: well, you can do different mantels, you can do different tiles around it.

We usually use the same basic fireplace.

You can do a different mantel and that's pretty much about it on the fireplace.

Troy: okay.

But i have to say to you, everyone, looking at that cabinetry around the fireplace, you don't see that in new built homes anymore.

Kenny frye: no.

We actually have a good line of cabinets that we use and they're just nice cabinets.

Troy: all right.

Now let's jump over to the bathroom.

I want to talk about the main bathroom to begin with, especially in this house that we're looking at, upgrade-wise, because it looks pretty impressive already.

Kenny frye: there's really not a whole lot that's left to do other than you could change your tiles in the bathroom, you could change the cabinetry, you could change the vessel sinks to a different type sink.

We usually use nice faucets in there.

But you could just change some of that stuff up if you want it to.

Some people just have a higher end taste and they want something different.

Troy: yeah.

And if you've got a few extra bucks, why not?

Kenny frye: that's right.

Troy: all right.

I love the flooring throughout this home and you've put the timber look throughout the whole house.

Why is that your preference as a developer?

Kenny frye: it's a cleaner look to me.

I don't like a lot of different rooms with different flooring in it.

Troy: oh, i hear you.

Kenny frye: it just doesn't look that clean.

And i like the clean look.

Troy: okay.

Can we do a different type of flooring?

Kenny frye: yeah, we carry a lot of flooring at frye tile.

But here we offer about three to four different floors and it's top of the line tight vinyl floors that are waterproof and they have a great warranty on them.

But if someone wanted something different, we would change and sell to try to meet their needs.

Troy: well, kenny, we want everyone to know, listen, there are still blocks available.

If you want to be involved from the very beginning, it's the best way to do it.

Get involved straight away.

Kenny frye: yeah.

If you sort of want one tailored to you, you would need to start at the beginning.

Troy: yeah.

If you want to find out more information, there it all is up on the screen for you.

Villas at wolf creek.

Of course, homes by fry, go onto their website.

Great information as well.

Back after this