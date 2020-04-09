Global  

NEMCC offering online-only classes this summer

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
NEMCC offering online-only classes this summer

NEMCC offering online-only classes this summer

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the community college is transitioning to online-only classes for the upcoming summer term.

NEMCC offering online-only classes this summer

Community college announced it plans to offer only online classes for the summer semester.

Of course, this is not anything new with mississippi community colleges and universities since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

This started for n-e-m-c-c- in march, and the school's president said the transition to all online went well.

"within a matter of a day and a half, we had shifted over 600 classes face to face classes to an online platform.

So it was a very seamless process."

Itawamba community college earlier announced it too was going online only for the summer semester.

