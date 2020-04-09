Warheads is making hand sanitizer that looks like candy and people are mad

Recently, several companies have started manufacturing hand sanitizer to help with the global shortage.

However, one candy company is under fire for creating a hand sanitizer that looks way too much like candy.

On April 8, Reddit user Zlester5172 shared a photo of the hand sanitizer to the WTF page.

"How many people did this go through and not one said, ‘Hey you know a kid might think this is candy, right?'

".

The packaging looks eerily similar to the company’s sour spray — though, in small print, they do warn on this one that it’s "not a food item".

Warheads isn’t the only candy company making hand sanitizer that looks edible.

Both Mike and Ike and Icee are making similar products, which users say can be found at most dollar stores.

Warheads’ hand sanitizer is alcohol-free and therefore not as dangerous to kids, but this also makes it less effective.

According to the CDC, hand sanitizers should be comprised of at least 60 percent alcohol