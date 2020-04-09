Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warheads is making hand sanitizer that looks like candy and people are mad

Warheads is making hand sanitizer that looks like candy and people are mad

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Warheads is making hand sanitizer that looks like candy and people are mad

Warheads is making hand sanitizer that looks like candy and people are mad

Recently, several companies have started manufacturing hand sanitizer to help with the global shortage.

However, one candy company is under fire for creating a hand sanitizer that looks way too much like candy.

On April 8, Reddit user Zlester5172 shared a photo of the hand sanitizer to the WTF page.

"How many people did this go through and not one said, ‘Hey you know a kid might think this is candy, right?'

".

The packaging looks eerily similar to the company’s sour spray — though, in small print, they do warn on this one that it’s "not a food item".

Warheads isn’t the only candy company making hand sanitizer that looks edible.

Both Mike and Ike and Icee are making similar products, which users say can be found at most dollar stores.

Warheads’ hand sanitizer is alcohol-free and therefore not as dangerous to kids, but this also makes it less effective.

According to the CDC, hand sanitizers should be comprised of at least 60 percent alcohol

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.