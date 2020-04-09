The Weeknd claims Usher's Climax copied his style The 'Starboy' hitmaker claims that the 2012 R&B song was too similar to his mixtape 'House of Balloons', which was released the year before, but admitted he later learned that it's not a bad thing for someone to take influence from his work, and he ended up finding it "very flattering".

In an interview with Variety, the Canadian singer said: In an interview with Variety, the Canadian singer said: He added: He added: