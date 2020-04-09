Global  

Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally Disney launched the streaming service last November.

On February 3, Disney revealed that the service had 28.6 million subscriptions.

The jump to 50 million appears to place the company well ahead of their target to attain 90 million global users by 2024.

Disney+ may reach that goal by the end of 2020.

Despite the good news, Disney+ does face some obstacles in regards to retaining subscribers.

Many U.S. users will see Verizon's free one-year offer end when 2020 wraps up.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said earlier this year that Verizon accounts for one-fifth of the Disney+ base.

The COVID-19 outbreak may also strain the streamer's ability to pump out new content in the near future.

