Disney+ Reaches 50 Million
Paid Subscribers Globally Disney launched the streaming
service last November.
On February 3, Disney revealed that the
service had 28.6 million subscriptions.
The jump to 50 million appears to
place the company well ahead of their
target to attain 90 million global users by 2024.
Disney+ may reach that
goal by the end of 2020.
Despite the good news,
Disney+ does face some obstacles
in regards to retaining subscribers.
Many U.S. users will see
Verizon's free one-year offer
end when 2020 wraps up.
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said earlier this year
that Verizon accounts for one-fifth
of the Disney+ base.
The COVID-19 outbreak may also strain the streamer's
ability to pump out new content in the near future.