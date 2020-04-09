Global  

Saudi Arabia Declares Ceasefire in Yemen Due to COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Saudi Arabia Declares Ceasefire in Yemen Due to COVID-19 The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced the two-week ceasefire on Thursday.

Coalition spokesman Col Turki al-Malki said the decision was made to “support the efforts towards combating the spread of [the] Covid-19 pandemic.” The spokesman added that the period could be extended to discuss the U.N.

Envoy's proposals for "a comprehensive political solution in Yemen." The ceasefire is the most significant move by Saudi Arabia to end the conflict, which began in Yemen in March 2015.

Sources say senior Houthi officials support a negotiated end to the war, though it will take time to reach a political solution for Yemen.

Other Houthi rebels have reportedly told Al Jazeera that they won't stop fighting while the country is under siege.

