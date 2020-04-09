Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved from intensive care back to the ward at St Thomas’ Hospital, Downing Street said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arizvi476Rizvi

Amir Hussain Rizvi RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of intensive care. 2 seconds ago

Official_Loner

ًً RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is OUT of intensive care & has been moved back to a regular ward for his continued… 2 seconds ago

gabeplg

Gabe RT @realDonaldTrump: Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! 2 seconds ago

OrangeGrove55

OrangeGrove55 RT @Brexit: BREAKING: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved out of intensive care as his condition improves https://t.co/3oZvqw55cX ht… 3 seconds ago

souzawithanZ

Lucas Souza RT @cnnbrk: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of intensive care https://t.co/X322ZT1dIA https://t.co/j4hXI0kIqb 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.