Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Times like these..': PM Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you message

'Times like these..': PM Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you message

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:43s - Published
'Times like these..': PM Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you message

'Times like these..': PM Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to US President Donald Trump's thank you note.

PM Modi tweeted that times like these bring friends closer and committed to fighting the COVID-19 crisis together with the US.

This comes after India eased restrictions on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, believed to be useful in treating COVID-19 patients.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maha62644719

Maha Times like these bring friends closer: PM Modi after Trump thanks him for hydroxychloroquine - India News https://t.co/ezWeh8CfE8 2 minutes ago

SDiipti

अनंत यात्री RT @ANI: Fully agree with you President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever… 3 minutes ago

Ramkumar_leam

Ramkumar RT @IndianExpress: ‘Times like these bring friends closer’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s praises over drug export https://t.co/EKXx1hcdQQ 13 minutes ago

singhvarun31

varun singh NAMO ROCKS. Times like these bring friends closer: PM Modi after Trump thanks him for hydroxychloroquine… https://t.co/pVBJhm8R1o 24 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Live Updates | Spanish Health Ministry has said that #coronavirus related deaths in the country have exceeded 15,00… https://t.co/u6jwBsYwsx 2 hours ago

vermaaakash10

Aakash Verma 🇮🇳 RT @Outlookindia: Live Updates | UK registers 881 #coronavirus deaths in daily update, reports AFP. Follow all the live updates here: http… 2 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Live Updates | UK registers 881 #coronavirus deaths in daily update, reports AFP. Follow all the live updates here… https://t.co/plSXQWEh8e 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.