Cook County Medical Examiner To Open 'Surge Center' For Up To 2,000 Bodies During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Cook County Medical Examiner To Open 'Surge Center' For Up To 2,000 Bodies During Coronavirus Pandemic

Cook County Medical Examiner To Open 'Surge Center' For Up To 2,000 Bodies During Coronavirus Pandemic

Cook County has acquired a 66,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse to use as a "surge center" for the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The facility will be able to hold more than 2,000 bodies to ease overcrowding at the morgue during the COVID-19 crisis.

(Source: Cook County Medical Examiner's Office)

