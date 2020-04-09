Captain Keith Colburn Dives Into The 16th Season Of Discovery Channel's 'Deadliest Catch'

For the first time ever on "Deadliest Catch," the Alaskan crab fleet faces off against their biggest rival – the Russians.

A competition so fierce, the captains must push into uncharted territory, including one veteran actually going to Russia.

The 16th season brings new fishing alliances, former Catch captains returning to the fleet and a global, headline-grabbing winter storm that pounds their crab boats.

Captain Keith Colburn joined BUILD.

