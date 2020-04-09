Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000' Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that up to 200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19.

Fauci attributes the decrease in fatality expectations to more people practicing social distancing.

He also says that antibody tests will be made available shortly.

On NBC's 'Today' show, Fauci discussed silver linings in New York's battle with the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' The 60,000 figure was used to create a new projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Additional data adds that April 11 will likely be when the death toll peaks, but it is expected to continue until at least early August.

As of April 9, COVID-19 has killed just over 16,000 people in the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WFUVNews

WFUV News The U.S. is enduring a "very bad week" during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. But he also says that… https://t.co/H27TTkwOIT 13 minutes ago

Censelio

El Censelio Fauci dismisses 'conspiracy theory' of overstated US Covid-19 death toll Top US official says ‘there is absolutely… https://t.co/vStuhE9xrk 23 minutes ago

qwreggelsworth

quinn wreggelsworth RT @mgrant76308: COVID-19 projections for hospitalizations and deaths have been consistently way too high. https://t.co/VtqkXUN1dm 36 minutes ago

mgrant76308

Mark Grant COVID-19 projections for hospitalizations and deaths have been consistently way too high. https://t.co/VtqkXUN1dm 51 minutes ago

DreamerChicago

Chicago Dreamer Dr. Death revises his predictions, sadly, I'll wager. Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 US Deaths Could Be As Low As 60K… https://t.co/zU28KQPPvO 1 hour ago

SilvestriP

Pino Silvestri Fauci lowers U.S. coronavirus death forecast to 60,000, says social distancing is working #COVID_19 #Coronavid19… https://t.co/EXoSFYHdnu 1 hour ago

WFAE

WFAE The U.S. is enduring a "very bad week" during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. But he also says that… https://t.co/zPO9ZyOuLy 2 hours ago

Lickyvi

Vicky Li "12:20 p.m.: Death toll reaches daily record of 799 in NY state 7:19 a.m.: New York may be reaching its peak in out… https://t.co/xzDlwnr9v5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.