Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000' Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that up to 200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19.

Fauci attributes the decrease in fatality expectations to more people practicing social distancing.

He also says that antibody tests will be made available shortly.

On NBC's 'Today' show, Fauci discussed silver linings in New York's battle with the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' The 60,000 figure was used to create a new projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Additional data adds that April 11 will likely be when the death toll peaks, but it is expected to continue until at least early August.

As of April 9, COVID-19 has killed just over 16,000 people in the U.S.