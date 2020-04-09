‘Tiger King’ Special to
Be Released by Fox and TMZ ‘TMZ Investigates Tiger King — What Really
Went Down?’ will feature "never-before-seen”
footage, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'
The hour-long special will be hosted
by TMZ’s Harvey Levin and feature
interviews from those close to Joe Exotic.
The co-production will also
explore what really happened
to Don Lewis, former husband
of big cat activist Carole Baskin.
According to Netflix,
‘Tiger King’ has been
viewed by 34.3 million
people since its release.
The TMZ special is
scheduled to air
April 13 on Fox.