‘Tiger King’ Special to Be Released by Fox and TMZ ‘TMZ Investigates Tiger King — What Really Went Down?’ will feature "never-before-seen” footage, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

The hour-long special will be hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin and feature interviews from those close to Joe Exotic.

The co-production will also explore what really happened to Don Lewis, former husband of big cat activist Carole Baskin.

According to Netflix, ‘Tiger King’ has been viewed by 34.3 million people since its release.

The TMZ special is scheduled to air April 13 on Fox.