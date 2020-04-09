Global  

London emergency services clap for NHS

The London Fire Brigade, Metropolitan Police and RNLI join together to applaud the NHS during the national clap on Westminster Bridge.

The police were joined on the river by LFB boats spraying hoses and the RNLI who wanted to show their appreciation during the coronavirus pandemic.

