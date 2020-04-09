Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims Talk Fate Of 'New Amsterdam' Season 2

"New Amsterdam" production shut down early in New York due to COVID-19, and co-stars Tyler Labine and Jocko Sims tell ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey that not only was the virus an issue, there was also an episode that didn't work for the show due to the ongoing crisis.

Tune in to the season 2 finale of "New Amsterdam" Tuesday, April 14, at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.