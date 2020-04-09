Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims Talk Fate Of 'New Amsterdam' Season 2

Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims Talk Fate Of 'New Amsterdam' Season 2

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims Talk Fate Of 'New Amsterdam' Season 2

Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims Talk Fate Of 'New Amsterdam' Season 2

"New Amsterdam" production shut down early in New York due to COVID-19, and co-stars Tyler Labine and Jocko Sims tell ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey that not only was the virus an issue, there was also an episode that didn't work for the show due to the ongoing crisis.

Tune in to the season 2 finale of "New Amsterdam" Tuesday, April 14, at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.