Boris Johnson 'Getting Better' In ICU

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in the ICU after struggling with Covid-19.

As of Thursday, Johnson was getting better according to hospital staff, reports Reuters.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening.

He suffered a persistent high temperature and cough and was rushed to intensive care on Monday.

He has received oxygen support but was not been put on a ventilator.

