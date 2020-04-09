Drake fans have all sorts of questions about his Toronto mansion

Drake is sparking a wave of online reactions after showing off the inside of his extravagant Toronto mansion.

The 50,000-square-foot home, which is featured in Architectural Digest’s May cover story.

Includes a regulation-sized basketball court, a black granite-coated swimming pool .

And a “hall of sports jerseys” featuring the uniforms of some of the greatest athletes of all time.

By Drake’s own admission, the house is something to marvel at.

He’s even used it as a filming location for several of his music videos, including his newly released single, “Tootsie Slide”.

Many fans shared their awe on Twitter, along with several photos of their favorite rooms. For more photos of the mansion, check out the cover story, or Drake’s Instagram, where he shared several images from the magazine