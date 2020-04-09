Global  

Jason Whitlock has zero problems with Brady's perspective on race in the NFL

Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are joined by Chris Spielman to talk about Tom Brady's radio interview with Howard Stern.

Brady received some criticism about comments he made addressing his view of race when it comes to his time playing in the NFL.

Whitlock explains that he has no problem with the way Tom Brady perceived race when dealing with this teammates, and thinks his description was accurate and aspirational.

