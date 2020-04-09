Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Walled Gardens Will Benefit From Pandemic: Fromm

Walled Gardens Will Benefit From Pandemic: Fromm

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 04:40s - Published
Walled Gardens Will Benefit From Pandemic: Fromm

Walled Gardens Will Benefit From Pandemic: Fromm

VIA BEETCAM -- The coronavirus pandemic looks like wreaking havoc for all sites of the media and marketing industries.

But there is one class of player that could actually emerge from COVID-19 even more healthy.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, Justin Fromm, EVP of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions, says "walled garden" platforms like Google and Facebook, which have historically excelled at allowing advertisers to laser-target specific customer segments, will benefit further as under-pressure advertisers aim to prove the value of their spending.

Advertiser Perceptions provides data-driven intelligence on the ad industry, and recently published a survey in which the majority of marketers imagine significantly reducing marketing spend during Q2, less so later in the year.

This interview was conducted remotely by Beet.TV's Jon Watts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.