Walled Gardens Will Benefit From Pandemic: Fromm

VIA BEETCAM -- The coronavirus pandemic looks like wreaking havoc for all sites of the media and marketing industries.

But there is one class of player that could actually emerge from COVID-19 even more healthy.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, Justin Fromm, EVP of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions, says "walled garden" platforms like Google and Facebook, which have historically excelled at allowing advertisers to laser-target specific customer segments, will benefit further as under-pressure advertisers aim to prove the value of their spending.

Advertiser Perceptions provides data-driven intelligence on the ad industry, and recently published a survey in which the majority of marketers imagine significantly reducing marketing spend during Q2, less so later in the year.

This interview was conducted remotely by Beet.TV's Jon Watts.