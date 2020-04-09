Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit On April 9, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU).

The spokesman seemed to imply that Johnson’s COVID-19 symptoms had improved, saying he was now in the “early phase of his recovery.” Spokesman, via CNN The spokesman also said that Johnson was in “extremely good spirits,” but did not elaborate further.

55-year-old Johnson was taken to St.

Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 5 for “routine tests.” On April 6, he was rushed to the ICU after his conditions “worsened.” On April 8, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden reported that Johnson had been “getting better” in the ICU.

Oliver Dowden, via ’The New York Times' According to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Prime Minister did not require any mechanical or invasive ventilation while in the ICU.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LarissaBaca

Larissa Baca BSN RN RT @realDonaldTrump: Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! 2 seconds ago

WeirdGhost2

WeirdGhost RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is OUT of intensive care & has been moved back to a regular ward for his continued… 6 seconds ago

CrookedCalypso

Dean T Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved from intensive care back to the ward at St Thomas’ Hospital — Downing S… https://t.co/Z7jwG6ETWf 8 seconds ago

Santaah92

𝕰𝖇𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖟𝖊𝖗 RT @BBCBreaking: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital, Downing Street says https://t.c… 8 seconds ago

YorkLawLondon

Bridgette York 🇬🇧UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital, Downing Street says… https://t.co/T8zPELKo40 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.