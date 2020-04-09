Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit On April 9, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU).

The spokesman seemed to imply that Johnson’s COVID-19 symptoms had improved, saying he was now in the “early phase of his recovery.” Spokesman, via CNN The spokesman also said that Johnson was in “extremely good spirits,” but did not elaborate further.

55-year-old Johnson was taken to St.

Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 5 for “routine tests.” On April 6, he was rushed to the ICU after his conditions “worsened.” On April 8, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden reported that Johnson had been “getting better” in the ICU.

Oliver Dowden, via ’The New York Times' According to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Prime Minister did not require any mechanical or invasive ventilation while in the ICU.