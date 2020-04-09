This wireless phone charger and sanitizer blends right into your home decor

With known knowledge that cell phones harbor tons of bacteria and are actually 10 times dirtier than toilet seats.

Folks are actively seeking solutions to make using their handheld tech a safer experience.

While PhoneSoap and Casetify’s UV Sanitizer have proven to be the leaders in this race.

Nordstrom is currently offering a more affordable version that will seamlessly blend into your natural home decor.

Boasting the form factor of a beautiful tabletop vase, the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Cleaner fully disguises your device.

While recharging and using UV light to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs on its surface.

The sanitization process takes just 20 minutes.

The device is compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones (phones with wireless charging capabilities) and connects to any outlet via USB-C.

Shoppers have already been raving about the compact and chic product’s performance with one highlighting that it’s “simple, elegant” and “easy charging”.

Another five-star reviewer added that it “works great” before stressing that it gives them peace of mind by “having a ‘clean’ phone each day”.

One downside reviewers noted, it is not spacious enough to charge and sanitize phones housed in bulky cases or with attached Pop Sockets.

“Only downside is if you have a larger case such as an otterbox or have a pop socket attached, you will have to remove the case to make the phone fit”