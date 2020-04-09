Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This wireless phone charger and sanitizer blends right into your home decor

This wireless phone charger and sanitizer blends right into your home decor

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:25s - Published
This wireless phone charger and sanitizer blends right into your home decor

This wireless phone charger and sanitizer blends right into your home decor

With known knowledge that cell phones harbor tons of bacteria and are actually 10 times dirtier than toilet seats.

Folks are actively seeking solutions to make using their handheld tech a safer experience.

While PhoneSoap and Casetify’s UV Sanitizer have proven to be the leaders in this race.

Nordstrom is currently offering a more affordable version that will seamlessly blend into your natural home decor.

Boasting the form factor of a beautiful tabletop vase, the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Cleaner fully disguises your device.

While recharging and using UV light to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs on its surface.

The sanitization process takes just 20 minutes.

The device is compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones (phones with wireless charging capabilities) and connects to any outlet via USB-C.

Shoppers have already been raving about the compact and chic product’s performance with one highlighting that it’s “simple, elegant” and “easy charging”.

Another five-star reviewer added that it “works great” before stressing that it gives them peace of mind by “having a ‘clean’ phone each day”.

One downside reviewers noted,  it is not spacious enough to charge and sanitize phones housed in bulky cases or with attached Pop Sockets.

“Only downside is if you have a larger case such as an otterbox or have a pop socket attached, you will have to remove the case to make the phone fit”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.