COVID-19: US forces use 3D printers to make face shields for doctors

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published
COVID-19: US forces use 3D printers to make face shields for doctors

COVID-19: US forces use 3D printers to make face shields for doctors

Washington State military members are using 3D printers to produce face shields for health care workers treating coronavirus patients Soldiers assigned to 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, were making the plastic equipment at Washington's Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Over 4,00,000 lakh people have been infected with COVID-19 in the US.

Watch the full video for more details.

