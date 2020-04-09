Global  

NHS worker on how 'emotional' Clap For Carers left him feeling 'amazing'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Dr Ron Daniels, an intensive care consultant at Birmingham Hospital, describes the emotional first thing he heard the Clap For Carers.

The country have united three Thursdays in a row to show their support for frontline workers helping the public through the coronavirus crisus.

Dean jones #clapforourcarers I'm a key worker helping to feed the nation when people clap for carers etc it makes me feel prou… https://t.co/BED9rY0og3 1 week ago

