Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrests

Police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrests

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrests

Police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrests

Three men have been jailed for coughing, spitting or threatening to infect people, including police officers, with coronavirus.

West Midlands Police released audio and video footage of officers being threatened during arrests, and said they were issuing it as a “stark warning” to those using coronavirus “as a weapon”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.