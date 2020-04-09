Mount de Sales' Kobe Butts headed to Alcorn State (tease)

Global  

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Mount de Sales baseball star Kobe Butts is heading to Alcorn State on a full baseball scholarship after graduation.

0
C1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has sports after the break.

Welcome back.

Mount de sales baseball player kobe butts is one of many seniors who had his season cancelled because of the corona-virus outbreak... but brighter days are ahead for the young man after graduation kobe is heading to alcorn state on a full baseball scholarship he announced his commitment on instagram and tonight at 11 kobe's going to tell me why he chose to sign with alcorn state but in the mean time here's kobe's reaction on his final season being canceled ... :01-:06 it really shocked me.

It really did because, you know, we had been hearing about it happening in other places, but you never really expect it to happen to you.

But when it did hit me, it did hurt.

And, i'm not going to say i took it for granted, but for anybody who did take it for granted, i feel bad for




