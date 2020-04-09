Tampa Bay Bucs GM prepares for NFL Draft after addition of quarterback Tom Brady Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published now Tampa Bay Bucs GM prepares for NFL Draft after addition of quarterback Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht will be drafting from his home office when things kick off April 23. 0

