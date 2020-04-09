Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The CDC Wants All Adult Americans To Get Tested For Hepatitis C

The CDC Wants All Adult Americans To Get Tested For Hepatitis C

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The CDC Wants All Adult Americans To Get Tested For Hepatitis C

The CDC Wants All Adult Americans To Get Tested For Hepatitis C

As if the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic weren't enough, the CDC now wants virtually all American adults to be screened for hepatitis C.

According to UPI, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites data that shows the number of cases nationally has tripled since 2009.

The agency estimates more than 50,000 Americans were diagnosed with the acute form of the virus in 2018.

That same year, nearly 138,000 were diagnosed with chronic hepatitis C.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.