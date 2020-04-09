The CDC Wants All Adult Americans To Get Tested For Hepatitis C

As if the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic weren't enough, the CDC now wants virtually all American adults to be screened for hepatitis C.

According to UPI, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites data that shows the number of cases nationally has tripled since 2009.

The agency estimates more than 50,000 Americans were diagnosed with the acute form of the virus in 2018.

That same year, nearly 138,000 were diagnosed with chronic hepatitis C.