COVID-19 in India | 'Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now': ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said it is not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now.

ICMR’s Dr R Ganga Ketkar said the doctors are testing the medicine on COVID-19 symptomatic patients and the medicine will be recommended only if satisfactory results arrive.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had clarified that there is no shortage of HCQ in India and the medicine will be made available in the future as and when required.