CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers

Many of us are looking forward to heading back to work..

And the center for disease control is hoping to make that happen safely.

The ??c has released new guidelines to help keep essential workers on the job, even if they've been exposed to covi?19.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe is breaking down those guidelines.

She joins us now live from rochester with the newest information from the ??c.

Jessica.

Am?

Employees in critical sectors can still go to work after being exposed to the virus?

As long as they're doing the following individuals who have been within six feet of a confirmed coronavirus case or suspected case can still go to work.

They must be pr?screened meaning employers should monitor employee's temperature and symptoms before they enter the facility and must remain asymptomatic.

They must wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing while they're at work.

Critical workers include janitorial staff..

Employees in transportatio n, energy and government facilities ..

And law enforcement like the olmsted county sheriff's office.

The department tells me deputies are already adhering to guidelines.

Although there have been no confirmed cases <it's extremely important we only have a limited number of people, certainly our detention center, the dispatch folks it's a very limited group of folks and we need them to stay as healthy as they possibly can.> the cdc is also asking employers to increase air exchange in the buildings if possible and increase how often common surfaces are cleaned.

Live in rocheste?

Thank you jessica.

Previous recommendatio ns suggested sel?isolating for 14 days... the changes come as president trump looks for ways to r?

Open the country.