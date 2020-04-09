Iowa's Day of Prayer

State leaders are calling on people everywhere to pray during this challenging and ofter scary time.

That call is uniting people during this time of crisis.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now with more on this day of prayer.

Live amy?

There have been other days of prayer nationwide?

In fact?

The national day of prayer is on may 7th.

But for iowans?

Governor kim reynolds is bumping that up a bit.

This was a look at a day of prayer breakfast held this morning?

Held virutally.

Churches across the state like st james lutheran church in mason city have shifted their services online?

Including good friday and easter sunday services this weekend.

Pastor sid bohls says having today as the day of prayer is significant?

As today is maundy thursday?

The thursday before easter.xxx "this is the day when jesus prayed for the church and they would be one, and i prayed with them.

The whole community, the whole country, the whole world would be one in fighting this virus."

Bohls is also imploring people that while this a difficult time and keeping in mind with distancing?

It's a great season to be giving and charitable to one another.

Live in mason not all iowans agree with the governor's call.

Those with the american civil liberties union say this divides people in the state by asking people to pray to one god.

