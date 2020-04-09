Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa's Day of Prayer

Iowa's Day of Prayer

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Iowa's Day of Prayer
State leaders are calling on people everywhere to pray during this pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iowa's Day of Prayer

State leaders are calling on people everywhere to pray during this challenging and ofter scary time.

That call is uniting people during this time of crisis.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now with more on this day of prayer.

Live amy?

There have been other days of prayer nationwide?

In fact?

The national day of prayer is on may 7th.

But for iowans?

Governor kim reynolds is bumping that up a bit.

This was a look at a day of prayer breakfast held this morning?

Held virutally.

Churches across the state like st james lutheran church in mason city have shifted their services online?

Including good friday and easter sunday services this weekend.

Pastor sid bohls says having today as the day of prayer is significant?

As today is maundy thursday?

The thursday before easter.xxx "this is the day when jesus prayed for the church and they would be one, and i prayed with them.

The whole community, the whole country, the whole world would be one in fighting this virus."

Bohls is also imploring people that while this a difficult time and keeping in mind with distancing?

It's a great season to be giving and charitable to one another.

Live in mason not all iowans agree with the governor's call.

Those with the american civil liberties union say this divides people in the state by asking people to pray to one god.

They are asking for a governor that unites the people during this time/// here's a live look over mason city this evening.

Kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnalystHealth

Health_Informaticist RT @aliasvaughn: Iowa is one of only three states without any stay-at-home orders. All of them have Republican governors.@highbrow_nobrow h… 1 minute ago

bekc98

KDugan RT @SenJoniErnst: Thank you @IAGovernor for declaring a Day of Prayer in Iowa. As we look forward to celebrating Easter this weekend and wi… 3 minutes ago

globegazette

Globe Gazette Gov. Kim Reynolds’ call for Holy Week prayers to comfort Iowans caught in the fearful grip of a global pandemic pro… https://t.co/FmMYtbkNcz 6 minutes ago

PhilMorandi

Phil Wilkinson RT @EdwardTHardy: Spoiler alert: Prayers won't stop coronavirus https://t.co/JghqAZBwBH 8 minutes ago

IdaWils64971118

Ida Wilson⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Holly1ForTrump: “Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed Thursday a statewide “Day of Prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.” I hope… 16 minutes ago

quitterberry

Quitterberry @maddow But she did issue an Iowa Day Of Prayer against corona virus because the US is founded on “Biblical Princip… https://t.co/5qgngGsQSi 24 minutes ago

johnfrancismd

John Francis RT @IAGovernor: I've declared tomorrow (4/9) as a "Day of Prayer" in Iowa. It's the first day of Passover and Maundy Thursday, and I encour… 27 minutes ago

LauraRBelin

Bleeding Heartland @DeaceOnline You have no clue since you've never lived and worked in a place where you are part of a very small min… https://t.co/bZib3XAUGU 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.