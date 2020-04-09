UK PM Johnson leaves the ICU

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in the hospital, his office said on Thursday.

He’s said to be in very high spirits.

A statement from his office read: "The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery." The 55-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and had spent three nights in emergency care.

He was not put on a ventilator.

The head of Britain's National Health Service among many saying social distancing must go on, though the number of new infections and hospital admissions may be starting to flatten.

Hopes of the coronavirus crisis nearing a peak boosted Britain's stock markets.

Also on the government's plate: How to finance a vast increase in spending to support a shuttered economy.

The world's fifth-largest economy is facing what could be the worst economic hit since World War Two.