Vigo County Parks Department pushes back the start of the camping season

The vigo county parks department is delaying the start of its 20-20 camping season.
This is due to covid-19.
The departments says it's also behind on hiring and training seasonal employees as a result of the virus.
The camping season is tentatively scheduled to kick-off may 15th.
The original date was may 1st.
"may 15 is a goal right now, but i think it's important to reiterate that that's just a goal.
We don't know for sure that we can open the 15th."
Grossman says the department will re-evaluate camping around the beginning of may.
The parks department has also canceled