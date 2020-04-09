Global  

Vigo County Parks Department pushes back the start of the camping season

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
The vigo county parks department is delaying the start of its 20-20 camping season.

This is due to covid-19.

The departments says it's also behind on hiring and training seasonal employees as a result of the virus.

The camping season is tentatively scheduled to kick-off may 15th.

The original date was may 1st.

"may 15 is a goal right now, but i think it's important to reiterate that that's just a goal.

We don't know for sure that we can open the 15th."

Grossman says the department will re-evaluate camping around the beginning of may.

The parks department has also canceled




