Surveillance Video Shows $1,000 Chainsaw being stolen from Local Business

We have we have information for you regarding a theft on the north side of terre haute.

Smith's small engine repair on the 15-hundred block of north 25th street had a chainsaw stolen late yesterday afternoon.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with the owner of the small engine repair today.

He joins us now with more information on what happened and how you can help identify the suspect.

dominic miranda

He's the owner of smith's small engine repair in terre haute.

He told me in his 41 years of being here... something like this has never happened.

He showed me the surveillance video from the incident.

Here's what he caught on camera.

Just before 5 o clock yesterday afternoon, smith says a man came into smiths small engine repair.

He described him as wearing a "covid-19" mask, a floppy hat, and sunglasses.

As you can see in this video....it appears he then went over to the chainsaw section of the store.

After testing a few out... he picked up a one thousand dollar chainsaw... went towards the door... ran out and sped away in his car as an employee chased after him.

Although unfortunate, smith did catch a still shot of a tattoo on the man's left forearm.

And he has a blurred shot of the vehicle he was driving's license plate.

Smith told me why he believes someone would do this... and why this person is capitalizing on everything going on with covid-19.

Jamey smith owner, smith's small engine repair.

"i guess a lot of people are out of work and that may have something to do with it.

I think somebody is taking advantage of covid-19 right now to be able to wear a mask into a place.

If somebody came in with a mask on prior to this, it would make me a little nervous but now you don't think anything of it."

Police detectives were at smith's small engine repair early this morning to gather details.

Smith told me this is sad, but he's going to have to lock up the chainsaws now to prevent this from happening in the future.

If you have any information on his case, make sure you contact the terre haute police department.

In terre haute.

Dominic miranda.

News 10.>